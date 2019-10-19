Woman PEO’s death in Jajpur: Sarpanch’s husband arrested by police

Woman PEO's death
Jajpur: Dharamshala police have arrested Haridaspur Sarpanch’s husband Rupesh Bhadra in connection with the mysterious death of a woman Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) in Jajpur district today.

According to reports, Rupesh and the other suspects are in police custody and they are being interrogated about the incident since Thursday.

“Smitarani and Rupesh were having an extra-marital relationship. However, some disturbances erupted between them later. The post-mortem report says that Smitarani died of asphyxiation,” Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena said in a press meet today.

The deceased, Smitarani Biswal, PEO of Haridaspur was found hanging in the guest house of Rupesh Bhadra, husband of Haridaspur Sarpanch Madhusmita Bhadra.

Notably, Smitarani’s family members had also alleged foul play and demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

