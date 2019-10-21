Woman PEO’s death: 12-hour bandh in Jajpur

Jajpur: A 12-hour dawn-to-dusk bandh is being observed in Jajpur district over the demand of CBI probe into the death of Haridaspur village level worker (VLW) and in-charge Panchayat Executive Officer, Smitarani Biswal.

The bandh is being observed by BJP.

Pro-bandh activists held road blockades burning tyres and picketed before different offices. Shops and other business establishments remained closed. Policemen have been deployed across the town to maintain law and order in the area.

The agitators have also blocked National Highways passing through the district. While vehicular movement in the district has come to a grinding halt, commuters are facing a harrowing time.

Notably, the deceased, Smitarani Biswal, PEO of Haridaspur was found hanging in the guest house of Rupesh Bhadra, husband of Haridaspur Sarpanch Madhusmita Bhadra.

Smitarani’s family members had also alleged foul play and demanded a high-level probe into the incident.