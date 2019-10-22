Woman PEO Death: Smitarani’s Husband Approaches OHRC

Bhubaneswar: The row over the death of Haridaspur lady panchayat executive officer (PEO) in-charge Smitarani Biswal continued as her husband submitted a memorandum to Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) today.

Demanding a CBI probe into the whole episode to establish the truth, the deceased’s engineer husband Sushil Biswal approached the OHRC and narrated the entire episode to the concerned officials.

Sushil has alleged that his wife was killed in a well-planned manner, while her father Sadananda Biswal had filed a complaint with the police alleging foul play in the death of his daughter.

Smitarani was being mentally harassed for not allowing corruption and pressurised to shut her eyes to corrupt practices. Besides, Sushil and Smitarani were forced to do illegal work pertaining to PMAY and old-age allowance schemes, the deceased’s husband stated while demanding a high-level probe into her death.

The death of the woman under mysterious circumstances in a room of a private guest house, owned by Rupesh Bhadra husband of Haridaspur village sarpanch triggered widespread outcry. Both BJP and Congress teams had visited the spot and demanded CBI probe into the incident alleging the woman was assaulted and killed.

Bhadra’s arrest came two days after he was detained by police for his alleged involvement in the mysterious death of the woman.

Notably, the VLW, a resident of Bhubanpur, had gone to Haridaspur to disburse old age pension to beneficiaries. After disbursing pension in Bhadanga village, Biswal went to the guesthouse in Baligari to freshen up. After about half an hour, she was allegedly found dead in the bedroom of Rupesh in his guesthouse.