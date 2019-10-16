Woman patient dies after Ambulance tyre punctures in Rayagada

Rayagada: Tension ran high at Karaba village under Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada district over the death of a woman patient after the Ambulance carrying her got punctured on the way to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Kalyani Bidika, wife of Somanath Bidika of the same village.

According to sources, Kalyani’s family called up the ambulance today after she complained of severe loose-motion and vomit. Though the ambulance arrived and took the patient, one of the tyres of the emergency vehicle got punctured mid-way.

Following this, the ambulance driver called up another 108 Ambulance. But, the other ambulance took nearly an hour to arrive.

In the meantime, the condition of the woman patient had turned critical. Family members took her to the hospital in the alternate ambulance. However, doctors at the hospital declared her ‘brought dead’.

Family members of the deceased woman have alleged that due to failure of ambulance service and delay in reaching the hospital Kalyani died, sources said.