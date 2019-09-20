Woman passenger’s wallet stolen from moving bus in Cuttack

Cuttack: The wallet of a  woman passenger was stolen in a moving bus en route to Salepur from Madhupatna in Cuttack district on Thursday.

The complainant has been identified as Sandhya Rani Mohanty, a native of Khurda district.

The matter came to light after Sandhya has lodged a complaint about the robbery at Madhupatna police station in Cuttack district.

According to sources, Sandhya realized near Samrat Cinema Hall that her purse was stolen.

Though she searched the purse everywhere in the bus with the help of bus staffs, all efforts went in vain. Following which she lodged a police complaint.

Sandhya stated that mobile phone, ATM card, gold ring and Rs 1000 were there in her purse.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

