Woman, paramour arrested for killing husband in Koraput

Koraput: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly strangulated to death her husband with the help of her paramour to hide their extra-marital affairs and called it a suicide.

The shocking incident took place at Kashiguda under Laxmipur block in Koraput district. The police today arrested the killer-wife Alisha Saunta and her paramour Durjya Muduli.

According to sources, Alisha’s husband Santosh along with his friends including Durjya had liquor on the night of June 14. As Santosh fell asleep, his wife went to the backyard of their house with Durjya with whom she had an extra-marital affair and engaged in sexual activities.

Meanwhile, Santosh woke up and found the duo in a compromised position. He refused to accept his wife after the incident and insisted Durjya to take her with him.

Apprehending social stigma, the duo strangulated Santosh to death and hung his body to the ceiling of their house to represent it as a suicide.

After the preliminary investigation, Kakiriguma police had registered a case of unnatural death in this regard. Later, following the complaint of deceased’s father, the police reinvestigated the matter and unearthed the conspiracy, said SDPO Aswini Kumar Nayak.