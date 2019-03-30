Woman Maoist carrying Rs 1 lakh reward surrenders in Kandhamal

Phulbani: A woman Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head surrendered before Kandhamal superintendent of police (SP) Prateek Singh.

The female Maoist, identified as Siju Kahar alias Ripu alias Pinki, hails from Jargisaru village of Kandhamal district. She was working as the area committee member of KKBN (Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh) division of the CPI (Maoist), Singh said at a press meet today.

The female Maoist had joined the outlawed organisation on November 16, 2016 and was working as an area committee member. She was involved in firing on jawans at Kanjalgutha in 2017, the murder of SOG Laxmikant Jani and other cases, the SP said.

She said the Maoists are working for their self interest and exploiting the poor village people. They force the youths to choose the wrong path. Besides, woman cadres are not treated well in the organisation. Realising this, she left the organization, she said.