Woman Maoist arrested in Kalahandi

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Woman Maoist arrested
13

Kalahandi: Personnel of Bhawanipatna Sadar police station in Kalahandi district on Wednesday arrested a woman Maoist cadre and seized arms and ammunitions from her.

The female cadre was identified as Mangla Majhi (28) of Barakhoj village in the district. She was arrested from Nehela reserve forest area.

The police also seized one country-gun, 20 galantines, five electric detonators, 95 metres electric wire and 45 Maoists posters from her possession, informed Kalahandi SP Battula Gangadhar at a presser.

