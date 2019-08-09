Woman loses leg after slipping under moving train in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A woman lost her leg after she accidentally slipped while alighting from a moving train at Jharsuguda road railway station on Friday.

The injured woman has been identified as Sushila Mangaraj (35), of Bareipali in Sambalpur district.

According to sources, Sushila was on her to Jharsuguda from her home town in Sambalpur. However, she fell on the railway tracks while attempting to get down from a MEMU train, which was slowing down at the station during arrival.

Sushila lost her left leg in the mishap and was admitted in the nearby government hospital. Later, she was shifted to Burla Medical College and Hospital for further treatment, sources added.