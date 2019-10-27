Woman Looted After Being Offered Spiked Drink Inside Train In Odisha

Jharsuguda: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted a woman after giving her a spiked drink inside a train while she was travelling from Jharsuguda to Bamra on Saturday.

According to sources, locals spotted the woman lying inside the train in an unconscious state and informed the matter to the RPF staff.

The woman was then rescued by the RPF personnel and admitted to a nearby hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The miscreants had added some drugs or alcoholic beverages in the woman’s drink and later made away with the cash and valuables from her, informed sources.

Meanwhile, police have launched a probe to nab the miscreants.