Woman killed, hubby & child critical in road accident

Bhadrak: A woman was killed while her husband and child sustained critical injuries in a road accident near Bilakana Square in Agarpada area of Bhadrak district today.

The deceased has been identified as Sitara Bibi of the district.

According to sources, Sitara was travelling with her husband, Farid Shah and their child on a motorcycle. Meanwhile, their bike was hit by a TATA Magic which was heading from Aarpada to Bhadrak, near Bilakana Square killing Sitara on the spot. Her husband and child were critically injured.

Locals immediately rushed the injured persons to Agarpada CHC. Later, they were shifted to Bhadrak DHH after their health condition deteriorated.

Tension prevailed in the area following the accident as scores of locals blocked the road. The irate protesters demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the locals. The cops seized the body and inquired into the incident. The agitation was underway till the last report came in.

