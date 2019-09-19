Woman ‘killed’ by in-laws in Puri

Puri: A newly-wed woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws at Puruna Delanga under Delanga police limits in Puri district today.

The deceased has been identified as Laxmi Priya Mohapatra.

According to sources, eight months ago Laxmi tied the knot with Pradip Kumar Mohapatra of the locality. However, she was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws over dowry demands.

Following Laxmi’s death, her father levelled murder allegations against her in-laws.

Meanwhile, a police team reached the spot and seized the body following intimation. An investigation regarding the same has also been initiated, sources added.