Woman killed, another hurt in lightning strike

Rayagada: A woman was killed while another sustained critical injury after lightning struck them in Mailiguda village under Kashipur block of Rayagada district today.

While the deceased has been identified as Alme Majhi, the injured one identified as Rulme Majhi, both residents of the same village.

According to available information, some women of Mailiguda village were returning from Tikiri when they took shelter under a tree near the village due to rain. Meanwhile, a thunderbolt struck the tree injuring two women critically.

Following this, the villagers rushed the injured duo to Tikiri Community Health Centre where doctor declared Alme ‘brought dead’.

Reportedly, the critically injured woman has been shifted to Rayagada District headquarters hospital for further treatment.