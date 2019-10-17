Woman, Her Daughter Attempt Self-Immolation In Front Of Banapur PS in Khurda

Khurda: A woman along with her minor daughter attempted suicide by setting themselves ablaze in front of Banapur police station in Khurda district today. However, the mother-daughter duo was rescued by the villagers.

As per reports, the woman took the extreme step alleging that police have been lackadaisical in arresting the accused who have allegedly murdered her husband.

According to sources, the woman had married one Prasant Nayak, a native of Gambharimunda village in Khurda district. While Prasant worked abroad and stayed there, the woman along with her daughter stayed in the village with her in-laws.

The woman alleged that her in-laws used to torture her physically and mentally. Later, when she could not tolerate the torture anymore she left her in-laws house and was staying with her daughter at her parent’s house.

Recently, Prasant had returned to the village and questioned his parents about the issue. On Wednesday, an altercation broke out between Prasant and his parents. Later, Prasant’s brother and mother allegedly murdered him and tried to bury his body far from the village secretly.

On being informed about the matter, Khurda police managed to trace the accused’s mother-son and seized Prasant’s body from them at Puri. However, the accused duo managed to give the cops a slip.

Alleging that even after receiving the post-mortem report police is not taking any concrete step to arrest the accused of her husband’s murder, the woman decided to end her life with her daughter. Besides, some locals of Torasingha panchayat also gheraoed Banapur police station demanding immediate arrest of the accused persons, informed sources.

Responding to the allegations, Khurda Additional SP said that police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused persons and investigation into the incident is underway.

Besides, the officer has also assured the victim to deliver justice to her deceased husband.