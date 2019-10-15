Woman GRS caught taking bribe in Puri

Puri: A woman Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) was caught red-handed by the Vigilance sleuths today while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a person at Kulasikharpatna under Pipili police limits in Puri district.

The accused GRS has been identified as Laxmi Priya Sahoo of the same village.

According to sources, Sahoo had demanded Rs 2,000 from one Dipu Swain for processing his file for releasing Rs 20,000 towards the construction of toilet as he had completed the Biju Pucca Ghar within the stipulated time.

Based on the complaint, the Vigilance dept laid a trap and caught the accused GRS red-handed while she was receiving the bribe money from the complainant at her house.

A case (46/19) was registered against the accused and she has been arrested under relevant Sections of the IPC, sources added.