Woman found unconscious, family allege torture by in-laws

pragativadinewsservice
in-laws torture
Representational Image
Keonjhar: A woman was admitted to hospital in an unconscious condition after being allegedly assaulted by her in-laws at Rampas village under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar district today.

According to sources, the family members of Arati Das lodged an FIR at Nandipada Police Station alleging that Arati was subjected to assault by her husband and in-laws.

As per allegations, Arati’s in-laws used to doubt her character and torture regularly. Following which she was staying at her parent’s house for the last few days.

Today, her in-laws including her husband came to her parent’s house and assaulted her after an argument broke among them.

Later, Arati’s parents found her lying unconscious and rushed her to Anandapur hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

However, any comments from her husband and in-laws could not be obtained.

 

