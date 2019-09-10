Woman found hanging in Jharsuguda village

Jharsuguda: A married woman was found hanging from a tree in the backyard of her house in Daradhipa village under Rengali police limits in Jharsuguda district today.

The deceased has been identified as Moti Khadia (55) of Sarangarh district in Chhatisgarh.

According to sources, some days ago, the woman had come to Jharsuguda for work. She was living with her family in a rented house.

Last night she had a quarrel with her husband and following the incident, she left the house. However, some locals spotted her body hanging to the tree in the rear of her house. On intimation, the police reached the spot along with a scientific team and launched a probe into the incident.

While the exact cause behind the woman’s death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that she hanged herself over family feud, sources added.