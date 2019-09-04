Woman found hanging in Jajpur, kin cry foul

Jajpur: A married woman was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at Gobardhanpur under Tamaka police limits in Jajpur district today. The deceased has been identified as Lipika Nayak (28) of the same village.

While Lipika’s in-laws claim the incident to be a case of suicide, the deceased’s parents alleged that their daughter was killed by the in-laws over dowry.

As per the plaint filed by the deceased woman’s parents, her in-laws tortured and harassed her both physically and mentally as their dowry demand remained unfulfilled. However, the in-laws of the deceased woman have refuted the allegations.

According to sources, Lipika had tied the knot with one, Ajaya Behera of the district in 2014. Yesterday she had a violent quarrel with her husband. However, she was found hanging today.

A case has been registered and the deceased’s husband detained for interrogation. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said Tamaka police station IIC, Sanghamitra Nayak.

The body has been sent to Danagadi CHC for post mortem. The actual reason behind the woman’s death will be known after the post-mortem report arrives, the police official said.