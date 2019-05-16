Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, 4 of family detained

Khurda: The body of a woman was found under mysterious circumstances at her in-law’s house in Badasireipur village under Banpur police limits in Khurda on Thursday.

According to sources, the police had called two families of the woman last night at Banpur police station after she had lodged a complaint of harassment for dowry demand. The matter was sorted out with the intervention of the police and they went home.

However, the woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the house this morning. Following which, the deceased’s family member lodged a complaint alleging murder over dowry.

Based on the complaint, police have detained four persons including the woman’s husband, her aunt, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law.

On the other hand, the woman’s in-laws have claimed that she died after consuming poison.