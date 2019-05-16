Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, 4 of family detained

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Woman found dead
Representational image
15

Khurda: The body of a woman was found under mysterious circumstances at her in-law’s house in Badasireipur village under Banpur police limits in Khurda on Thursday.

According to sources, the police had called two families of the woman last night at Banpur police station after she had lodged a complaint of harassment for dowry demand. The matter was sorted out with the intervention of the police and they went home.

Related Posts

Goods-laden vehicle catches fire on NH 16, driver escapes…

Villagers block road over lack of drinking water facilities…

Ganja seized from car in Kandhamal, one held

However, the woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the house this morning. Following which, the deceased’s family member lodged a complaint alleging murder over dowry.

Based on the complaint, police have detained four persons including the woman’s husband, her aunt, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law.

On the other hand, the woman’s in-laws have claimed that she died after consuming poison.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.