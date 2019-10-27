Woman found dead in Sundargarh, murder suspected

Koida: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Sargigarh Munda Basti under Koida police limits in Sundargarh district today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sukabari Munda, wife of Suradan Munda of the same village.

According to sources, on Thursday afternoon, Sukabari’s two daughters found her mother lying unconscious at the embarkment of Sargigarh canal. The duo immediately informed the matter to Surdan.

However, when Surdan reached the spot he did not found Sukabari there.

On Friday some locals spotted Sukabari’s body was floating in the canal and informed to Surdan.

On being informed, Koida police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. An investigation has begun in the case to ascertain the reason behind the woman’s death. The body has been sent to Lahunipada CHC for post-mortem.

Various cut marks were found in the neck of the deceased. Her both the ears have been cut and deep cut marks were found in her genital. It is suspected that the woman was raped and then murdered, said a police official.