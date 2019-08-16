Woman found dead at in-laws’ house in Balasore

Woman found dead
Balasore: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws’ house in Asthiapatna village under Nilagiri police limits in Balasore district on Friday.

The deceased woman was identified as Pramila Mahalika. She was survived by husband and one and a half year girl child.

According to sources, Pramila suddenly fell on the ground in an unconscious state this morning. She was immediately rushed to Nilagiri hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

While the in-laws of woman stated that she committed suicide by consuming poison, family members of the woman alleged murder. On intimation, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

 

