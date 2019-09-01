Woman forced to deliver outside hospital; newborn dies

Athagarh: In a shocking case of medical apathy, a woman was forced to deliver a baby under a tree outside a primary health centre (PHC) after discovering that the healthcare institution was closed.

Soon after the birth, the newborn dies while the health condition of the woman was stated to be critical. The shocking incident took place at Gurudijhatia PHC under Athagarh sub-division in Cuttack today.

According to reports, the woman, Kuni Maharana, wife of Prashant Maharana of Khamara Nuagaon complained of labour pain, following which she was brought to the PHC on Sunday morning. As the hospital gate was closed, she had to deliver the baby under a tree.

The mother-baby duo was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Berhampur in Athagarh, where the newborn was declared dead. The condition of the mother was stated to be critical.

The victim’s husband Prashant alleged that they had come to the hospital yesterday, but the doctor asked them to come after four days. As Kuni complained of labour pain today morning, they both rushed to the hospital and found the gate was closed and no doctor was present there.