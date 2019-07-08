Woman FIDE Master Saina Salonika greeted in city

Bhubaneswar: Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Saina Salonika was given a warm reception by well-wishers and chess lovers at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on her arrival from Kochi on Monday.

Saina bagged Silver Medal in the National Under 17 Girl’s Chess Championship yesterday by scoring 8 points. She said her main focus this year would be to get Woman International Master Norm and Woman Grand Master Norm.

Now she will focus on her next tournament Abudhabi International Chess Festival in the month of August.

She is also excited to participate in the World Youth Chess Championship to be held in India for the first time this year. She is also selected to participate in the World Youth Chess Championship next year in Romania.