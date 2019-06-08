Woman farm labourer killed in lightning strike

Khallikote: A woman farm labourer died after being struck by lightning strike in Badarampalli village under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pandi Behera (35), wife of Rabi Behera, resident of Chungudighai village here. She has survived three daughters and a son.

According to sources, the woman labourer was engaged in farming work at Badarampalli village when rainfall lashed the area accompanied by gusty winds and lightning. The thunderbolts, however, hit her injuring critically.

Pandi was rescued in a critical condition by the village sarpanch with the help of some locals and rushed to the Khallikote community health centre. But she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment, sources added.