Woman falls off bike while resisting snatchers, dies

Khurda: In a tragic incident, a woman died after falling off a motorcycle while fighting back some miscreants who snatched her vanity bag.

The incident took place on National Highway 16 near Naval Police outpost square of Balugaon in Khurda district today evening.

The deceased has been identified as Manjulata Mohanty of Khallikote in Ganjam district.

According to sources, the woman was riding pillion while travelling to Balugaon in the evening when unidentified miscreants snatched her vanity bag. She fell off the moving motorcycle while opposing the snatchers and sustained severe injuries.

Soon she was rushed to Naval hospital. Later, she was shifted to Balugaon hospital in a critical condition, where she succumbed her injuries.