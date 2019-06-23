Woman electrocuted to death in Rayagada

Rayagada: A woman was electrocuted to death after she accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire at Gayatri Nagar of Rayagada town today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjukta Nahak.

According to sources, the incident occurred while she was hanging washed clothes on the wire when she suddenly felt the electric shock.

She immediately fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital, However, she succumbed at the hospital while undergoing treatment, sources said.