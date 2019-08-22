Woman dies of snakebite in Ganjam village

Ganjam: A woman died after she was bitten by a venomous snake outside her house at Panchama village under Rangeilunda block in Ganjam district today.

The deceased has been identified as Padmavati Mallick (32), of the same village.

According to sources, Mallick was bitten by a snake on August 17 while she was working in her farming land. After she turned critical, family members rescued her and rushed to Ganjam DHH where she was being treated. However, she succumbed today.

On intimation, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. Cops have also registered a case (12/19) of unnatural death and handed over the body to the bereaved family after post-mortem.