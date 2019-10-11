Woman Dies After Jumping Before Train In Berhampur, Two Daughters Survive

Berhampur: A woman died after jumping before a moving train along with her two daughters at Berhampur Railway Station in Ganjam district today. The deceased has been identified as Rama Bhanja of Macchakot village in the district.

According to reports, the woman’s daughters namely Riya (6) and Priya (11) sustained critical injuries in the incident and have been hospitalised.

Sources said the woman had a dispute with her husband, Utsav Bhanja, early this morning following which she left the house along with her minor daughters. At around 6 am Rama jumped before a train along with her two daughters at Berhampur Railway station.

While Rama died on the spot, her two daughters were critically injured and rushed by locals to MKCG hospital. Later, Riya was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her health condition deteriorated.

Following this incident, Rama’s family member lodged a complaint against her husband Utsav with the Government Railway Police.

Acting on the complaint, police have detained Utsav for interrogation. Police sources informed that the woman’s husband used to thrash her regularly over some issues.

Police are investigating the matter and further details about this incident will be disclosed after the interrogation of the deceased woman’s husband, sources in the police added.