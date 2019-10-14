Woman delivers twins on verandah of Bhadrak DHH

Bhadrak: Tension prevailed at Bhadrak DHH after a pregnant woman delivered twins at the hospital’s verandah due to alleged medical negligence.

According to sources, the woman, identified as Ranulata Khilar experienced labour pain today and was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in a 108 ambulance. On reaching the hospital, the doctor immediately referred Ranulata to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Despite repeated requests from her family members for delivery at the hospital, the doctors and CDMO allegedly denied admitting the patient.

After some time, the expectant woman gave birth to premature twin baby girls at the hospital verandah. Following this, palpable tension prevailed in the hospital as the locals demanded necessary action against the concerned authorities, sources said.

The newborn twin girls were kept in the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), till the last report came in. On the other hand, the District Collector, Sub-Collector and Tehsildar have reached the hospital and are interrogating the staff regarding the incident.