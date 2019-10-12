Woman delivers baby outside City hosp; probe report says authorities have no fault

Bhubaneswar: To ensure better healthcare in government-run hospitals, State government has intensified its drive under ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme, but a bizarre incident took place today after a pregnant woman was allegedly forced to deliver baby outside in the Capital hospital here.

The woman has been identified as Pana Murmu of Saliasahi in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, Pana complained of labour pain at around 8 pm on Friday. She along with her family members visited a doctor at the Gynecology department of Capital Hospital and then went into the labour room.

However, the on-duty doctor asked her to go to the SCB hospital in Cuttack saying that her condition was critical. As the family members of Pana did not have enough money to take her to the SCB, they waited in the hospital premises. Meanwhile, Pana delivered a baby boy on the footpath inside the hospital premises.

Tension ran high in the hospital following the incident and locals expressed their unhappiness over the carelessness of the hospital authorities. After the media aired the news, the State government sought a report from the hospital authorities.

The State Health Department’s public relation officer, Pravakar Maharana today informed that the reports ascertained from the Superintendent of Capital Hospital stated that neither the doctors nor the hospital authorities have any fault and the media reports are baseless which are being spread to malign the reputation of the hospital.