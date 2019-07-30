Woman delivers baby on roadside in Rayagada

Rayagada: A woman belonging to Dongria community at Kadigumma village in Bissamcuttack of Rayagada district gave birth to a baby girl on the roadside today.

The woman delivered the child on the road while walking to a hospital after ambulance services failed to reach the village due to poor road connectivity.

According to sources, the expectant woman complained of labour pain after which her family members contacted the 108 ambulance service. However, the ambulance driver expressed his inability to reach the pick-up point due to unavailability of motorable road.

With no alternative left, the woman started walking towards the ambulance along with her family members and delivered the baby girl on the roadside.