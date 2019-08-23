Woman delivers baby on roadside in Ganjam

Ganjam: An expectant woman, who was on her way to the hospital, reportedly delivered a baby girl on the roadside near Courtpeta Chhak in Ganjam district on Friday.

According to sources, the pregnant woman along with her son after departing from a bus was headed to the hospital this morning when she experienced labour pain. Some passerby spotted her crying in pain and alerted the ambulance service.

However, the woman with the assistance of other women delivered a baby girl before the ambulance could reach. Later, the doctors reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Reportedly, the mother-daughter duo has been admitted to MKCG hospital in Berhampur.