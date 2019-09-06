Woman delivers baby inside auto-rickshaw on way to hospital

Bhadrak: A pregnant woman, who was on her way to a hospital, gave birth to a baby girl inside an auto-rickshaw near Old town Primary health centre (PHC) in Bhadrak district today.

According to sources, the pregnant woman experienced labour pain this morning and was heading to the PHC in the auto-rickshaw. However, she gave birth to the baby en route to the health centre.

Some locals alleged that although they alerted a nurse of the PHC to attend the woman and the baby after the delivery, she refused to come. Instead, the nurse asked the mother to go to the Bhadrak DHH.

Tension prevailed in the area over the incident. Later, the mother-daughter duo has been admitted to the health centre by the attendants.