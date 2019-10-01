Woman-daughter killed, hubby critical in road mishap in Balasore

Balasore: A woman and her daughter were killed and while her husband sustained critical injuries in a road mishap on National Highway-60 near Rupsa area in Balasore district today.

The deceased mother-daughter duo has been identified as Anupama Parida and Monalisa. The injured man was identified as Radhakrushna Parida. The family hails from Agaria village of the district.

According to sources, the motorcycle, in which the family was travelling, collided head-on with a van on NH-60 near Rupsa. The collision was so intense that, Anupama and Monalisa, who were riding pillions, died on the spot. Meanwhile, Radhakrushna sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Balasore DHH.

Tension erupted at the accident spot due to the late arrival of the ambulance. The angry locals blocked the road for some time, disrupting the traffic on the route.

On being informed, Rupsa police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the local hospital for post-mortem.