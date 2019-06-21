Woman, daughter die of snake bite in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A woman and her daughter died of snake bite at Kajarichuan village under Papadahandi block in Nabarangpur district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Budei Jani (35) and her 12-year-old daughter Asmu.

According to reports, the mother-daughter duo was fast asleep inside their house last night when they were bitten by a poisonous snake.

The family member came to know about it this morning and rushed to the district headquarters hospital. But the doctors declared them “brought dead”.