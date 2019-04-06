Woman critical, three rooms gutted in Balasore village

Soro: A woman was critical while three rooms were gutted at Muleswar village in Balasore district early on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the mishap occurred while the woman was offering prayers at her house. The house reportedly caught fire due to a short circuit.

The flames that started in one room engulfed other rooms quickly.

Noticing the smoke, neighbours rushed to rescue the woman who was inside the house. She sustained critical burned injuries.

The woman was immediately rushed to nearby hospital for preliminary treatment. But, later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition worsened.