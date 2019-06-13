Woman critical in murderous attack by brother-in-law

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Woman critical
10

Cuttack: A woman was critically injured in a murderous attack by her brother-in-law due to property dispute in Cuttack district on Thursday.

According to sources, an argument ensued between two brothers, residents of Pahanga village under Niali police limits, over a land dispute. The situation took an ugly turn after the elder brother attacked the younger one’s wife with a sharp weapon.

Related Posts

Cobra, 22 hatchlings rescued in Nabarangpur village

Woman’s body left lying near Puri rly station for 3…

Two minor kids hurt in hand grenade explosion in…

As a result, the woman sustained critical injuries on her head and was immediately admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Later, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Reportedly, the accused in on the run after the murderous attack, sources added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.