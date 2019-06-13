Woman critical in murderous attack by brother-in-law

Cuttack: A woman was critically injured in a murderous attack by her brother-in-law due to property dispute in Cuttack district on Thursday.

According to sources, an argument ensued between two brothers, residents of Pahanga village under Niali police limits, over a land dispute. The situation took an ugly turn after the elder brother attacked the younger one’s wife with a sharp weapon.

As a result, the woman sustained critical injuries on her head and was immediately admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Later, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Reportedly, the accused in on the run after the murderous attack, sources added.