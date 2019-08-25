Woman commits ‘suicide’ in Mayurbhanj village; family cries ‘murder’

Bangiriposi: A woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at Golamundakata village under Bangiriposi police limits in Mayurbhanj district last night. The deceased has been identified as Ambrita Singh (24).

According to reports, Ambrita had tied the knot to her love interest Dipak Das of Golamundakata three years ago and they have a two-year-old daughter.

If sources are to be believed, there were frequent quarrels in the family due to the inter-caste marriage of Ambrita and Dipak. The deceased woman’s father Padmalochan Singh, who works as a lineman, had also promised to buy a vehicle for Dipak after he gets his retirement benefit.

Last night, Dipak informed Padmalochan that Ambrita ended her life by consuming poison. She was initially taken to Kuliana hospital and later shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada where doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.

However, the Ambrita’s father had lodged a written complaint with Bangiriposi police alleging that she has been killed by her in-laws over dowry and caste differences.

On the basis of the plaint, Police have registered a case (96/19) and launched a probe into the incident.