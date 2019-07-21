Woman beaten to death by hubby in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: In a shocking incident, a woman was beaten to death by her husband over family dispute in Maliguda village under Dabugaon police limits in Nabarangpur district today.

The deceased was identified as Para Paika (40). Her husband Jay Singh Paika (45) has been arrested.

According to sources, the couple had been quarrelling frequently for the last few days.

Today, Jay Singh lost his cool after an argument with his wife. In a fit of rage, he chased his wife holding a lathi and started beating up her mercilessly, killing her on the spot.

The deceased’s son lodged an FIR in this regard at the Dabugam police station. Acting on the complaint, police reached the spot and arrested the accused. The body has been sent for post-mortem.