Woman axed to death by husband in Keonjhar

CrimeState
By pragativadinewsservice
Woman axed to death
18

Keonjhar: A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband at Banamahuldiha village under Ghatagaon police limits in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased has been identified as Maani Munda (53), wife of accused Sunia Munda, the police said.

Related Posts

Hindalco to Open Mini Science Laboratories in Schools at…

Met issues thunderstorm, lightning alert for 11 Odisha dists

New Species Of Trapdoor Spider “Idiops Nilagiri”…

According to sources, the couple entered into a heated argument over some issue this morning. The situation took an ugly turn when Sunia, in a fit of rage, attacked Maani with an axe killing her on the spot.

On intimation, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to a local hospital.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources in the police said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Hindalco to Open Mini Science Laboratories in Schools at…

Met issues thunderstorm, lightning alert for 11 Odisha dists

New Species Of Trapdoor Spider “Idiops Nilagiri”…

1 of 1,503