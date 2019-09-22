Woman axed to death by husband in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband at Banamahuldiha village under Ghatagaon police limits in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased has been identified as Maani Munda (53), wife of accused Sunia Munda, the police said.

According to sources, the couple entered into a heated argument over some issue this morning. The situation took an ugly turn when Sunia, in a fit of rage, attacked Maani with an axe killing her on the spot.

On intimation, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to a local hospital.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources in the police said.