Woman attacks youth for rape bid on daughter in Rourkela

Sundargarh: A woman attacked a youth who allegedly attempted to rape her daughter. Such an incident has been reported from Rourkela Plant Site police station area.

According to sources, the victim along with her sister was at her home when the youth, identified as Santu, barged into their house. Taking advantage of the absence of family members, the youth attempted to rape the girl. Hearing the scream, the locals rushed to their help following which the accused fled the spot.

Later, when the woman reached home and came to know about the incident, she searched for the accused near Malgodam area. On spotting him in the locality, the woman hit the youth’s head with a stone.

The youth sustained a critical head injury in the sudden attack and was rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital(RGH). Later, he was shifted to VIMSAR hospital in Sambalpur’s Burla.

On the other hand, the woman has lodged a complaint with the police regarding the rape bid incident. Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.