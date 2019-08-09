Woman assaults elderly mother-in-law, video goes viral

Dhenkanal: In a ruthless image of degrading values, a video surfaced on social media wherein a woman was seen assaulting her elderly mother-in-law.

Once in a while, something happens which makes us question humanity and this time the instance was reported from Mundeilo Panchayat under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district.

According to sources, an altercation broke out between accused Sabita Nayak and her mother-in-law Parei Nayak. She was also allegedly ill-treated by both her son and daughter-in-law since long.

While Parei was kept barred from basic amenities like food for days, the situation got worst when Sabita brutally thrashed the old woman and dragged her across the village road.

On being informed by the villagers, local police reached the spot and rushed Parei to the nearest Community Health Centre for treatment.

Meanwhile, Parei’s son and daughter-in-law Sabita are on the run, sources said.

This incident was captured and uploaded on social media by a person who witnessed the entire scene. The footage also sparked outrage in various spectrum of society.