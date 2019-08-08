Woman arrested for stealing valuables from shop in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 40,000 from a shop in Chandrashekharpur area in the city on Thursday.

The woman, who is reportedly the wife of a professor, was arrested after a complaint was lodged by the shop owner at Chandrashekharpur police station.

According to the complainant, the woman walked into his shop on the pretext of shopping. When the shop was packed with consumers, the woman made away with valuables worth Rs 40,000.

While she was leaving the shop with the valuables, one of the workers of the shop noticed her and informed the owner who later lodged the complaint with the police.

The identity of the woman was not ascertained.

Based on the shop owner’s statement, a case has been registered and the accused woman was arrested. Further probe is underway into the incident.