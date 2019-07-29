Woman among two Naxals killed in Sukma encounter

Sukma: Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the forests near Kanhaiguda village under Konta police limits in Sukma district on Monday.

According to sources, a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a counter-insurgency operation when the Naxals opened fire. In retaliation, the security personnel gunned down two Ultras, informed Deputy Inspector General (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sundarraj P.

Huge cache of explosives, two firearms have also been recovered from the spot, the officer said, adding that further details were awaited as the search operations were continuing in the area.

Meanwhile, patrolling has been beefed up in the forests and interiors of all seven districts of the Bastar division — Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker — as Maoists are observing “martyrs’ week”, from July 28 to August 3, the DIG said.