Woman alleges sexual harassment by father-in-law in Puri

Puri: A woman has brought sexual harassment charges against her father-in-law. Reportedly, she has filed an FIR and submitted a video recording at Pipili police station in Puri.

The 32-year-old woman, in the complaint, alleged that her father-in-law (72), who is a retired Railway Police personnel, has been sexually harassing her for the last few years.

She has levelled dowry harassment allegation against her in-laws and state that her brother-in-law, who is a Police Inspector, also turned a blind eye to the issue.

It was learned that the woman, who hails from Pipili, had married at Kumbharpada in Puri district. Due to the absence of her husband, the woman was subjected to repeated harassment for the last eight years.

A case (185/19) has been registered and action will be taken after the probe, informed Pipili IIC Sarat Chandra Sahu.