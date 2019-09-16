Woman alleges rape by ASI, knocks on CM’s door for justice

Bhubaneswar: A woman who was allegedly raped by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Mayurbhanj district approached Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence here today seeking justice.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell. In her complaint, the woman claimed that ASI Subhendu Behera who is posted at Kaptipada Police Station raped her.

According to the complainant, the accused ASI had arrested her husband and brother in connection with an attack on the local tehsildar on May 12 this year and subsequently outraged her modesty.

Even though the police registered a case in this connection, they are yet to take action against the accused, alleged the victim’s family members.

On the other hand, the accused cop refuted the allegations of the woman and said she was doing this to hide the wrongdoings of her husband.

“Her husband is a stone mafia and according to a complaint of tehsildar, both the accused persons were arrested on May 12. During the investigation, they again attacked me. I was admitted to Baripada hospital. Now she is trying to hide the issue by doing such drama,” the cop said.