With Sworn In of 4 new judges, SC Attains Full Strength

New Delhi: After the swearing of four new judges on Monday the Supreme Court attained its full strength taking the total number of judges to 34.

Justices Krishna Murari, S.R. Bhat, V. Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy have been appointed as judges of the apex court.

On July 31, the Centre had approved increasing the number of Supreme Court judges from 30 to 33, besides the Chief Justice of India. On August 7, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha and the President signed it on August 10.