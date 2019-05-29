Wishes pour in as Naveen takes oath as Odisha CM for record 5th time

Bhubaneswar: As Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik embarked on a fifth consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Odisha, wishes poured in from several noted personalities.

Patnaik took oath along with his cabinet ministers in a grand ceremony at IDCO Exhibition Ground here with many noted personalities in attendance.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to Patnaik and conveyed his good wishes to him and his entire team for the development of the state.

President Kovind spoke to Shri Naveen Patnaik and congratulated him on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha. The President conveyed his good wishes to him and his entire team for the development of the state @Naveen_Odisha — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 29, 2019



Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated Patnaik and wrote, “Congratulations, Naveen Patnaik @Naveen_Odisha on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of #Odisha for the fifth consecutive term. I wish you a successful tenure. May the state reach new heights of development under your able leadership. @CMO_Odisha.”

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also congratulated the Odisha CM and wrote, “Congratulations to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Odisha for a record fifth term. May the state scale new heights of progress and development under his able leadership. My best wishes. @Naveen_Odisha.”

Besides, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sanjeev Puri, Punit Dalmia, Sangeetha Reddy, CP Gurnani (CEO & Managing Director of Tech Mahindra), RS Behera chairman India cement met the Chief Minister and greeted him.

Meanwhile, the fifth-time Odisha Chief Minister thanked everyone including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President for their support and best wishes.

Thank you Shri @narendramodi for your warm greetings. Look forward to working with you to take #NewOdisha to greater heights. https://t.co/cOvoLWD6wK — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 29, 2019



Thank you Honorable President @rashtrapatibhvn for your kind wishes. https://t.co/2fzZFpjG8T — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 29, 2019



Thank you @sarbanandsonwal ji for your good wishes. https://t.co/OUqEl8d3Pe — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 29, 2019



Thank you @dpradhanbjp ji for your good wishes. https://t.co/XxtTOMwLAY — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 29, 2019



Thank you @Neiphiu_Rio ji for your good wishes. https://t.co/GhtV97h2w6 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 29, 2019



