Winning Afghanistan is an easy game, but bloodshed is not acceptable: US Prez

Washington: Winning Afghanistan is a four-day job, but at a price of millions of human lives is not acceptable, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

His comments came in the wake of a report that the US is planning to withdraw thousands of its troops from Afghanistan as part of an agreement with the Taliban.

Talking to media the American President said: “We could win Afghanistan in two days or three days or four days if we wanted, but I’m not looking to kill 10 million people.”

Earlier in July, Donald Trump made similar comments during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington. He had said that if he wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, he could have done it in a week. “I just don’t want to kill 10 million people,” he said.