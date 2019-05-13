Wing Commander Abhinandan resumes duty in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has resumed duties at Suratgarh Air Force Station in Rajasthan. This is first posting after returning from Pakistan.

Abhinandan was held captive for more than 60 hours in Pakistan.

Sources at IAF did not confirm his posting to Suratgarh base, but admitted that he has been posted in Rajasthan.

It is not clear if Abhinandan will resume to flying as pilots are grounded after ejection.

Abhinandan was captured on February 27 after his MiG 21 Bison crash landed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) during a dogfight with the Pakistani F-16s.

He shot down an F-16 before crash-landing in PoK. He was handed over to India on March 1.

The Indian pilot had shown commendable attitude and grace while he was in Pak captivity.